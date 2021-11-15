No. 4 seed Kentucky wins Conference USA tournament title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WKYT) - No. 4 seed Kentucky beat No. 6 seed Florida Atlantic 2-1 in overtime Sunday afternoon to win the Conference USA tournament title.

This is the second C-USA tournament crown for the Wildcats and the 11th conference title overall.

Eythor Bjorgolfsson scored the golden goal just over three minutes into overtime.

Kentucky earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Championship, where it is scheduled to make its 12th all-time appearance in the 48-team field. The official bracket will be unveiled starting Monday at 1 p.m. ET.

GOLDEN GOAL WINNERS! @UKMensSoccer takes down Florida Atlantic 2-1 to win the C-USA tournament title. #BBN pic.twitter.com/u6vRskSBck — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) November 14, 2021

