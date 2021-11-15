Advertisement

No. 4 seed Kentucky wins Conference USA tournament title

Eythor Bjorgolfsson scored the golden goal just over three minutes into overtime.
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WKYT) - No. 4 seed Kentucky beat No. 6 seed Florida Atlantic 2-1 in overtime Sunday afternoon to win the Conference USA tournament title.

This is the second C-USA tournament crown for the Wildcats and the 11th conference title overall.

Kentucky earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Championship, where it is scheduled to make its 12th all-time appearance in the 48-team field. The official bracket will be unveiled starting Monday at 1 p.m. ET.

