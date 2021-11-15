Advertisement

No. 7 Kentucky sweeps Texas A&M

The Wildcats finished with 12 blocks and held the Aggies to -.042 hitting.
UK sweeps Texas A&M.
UK sweeps Texas A&M.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 7 Kentucky volleyball swept Texas A&M (25-12, 25-11, 25-14) Sunday afternoon in Memorial Coliseum.

The Wildcats finished with 12 blocks and held the Aggies to -.042 hitting. Bella Bell finished with nine blocks and one solo block.

The Kentucky defense finished with 44 total digs. Riah Walker added eight digs and one assist. Freshman Emma Grone added 29 assists for the Wildcats. Grome, who leads the NCAA’s freshman in assists per set this season, is averaging 11.8 assists per set in SEC play.

Kentucky (20-4) is 13-1 in SEC play and has a one-match lead in the conference standings with four matches to play. The Wildcats will play a two-match series next weekend on The Plains in Auburn before closing the season Thanksgiving weekend against the second-place and nationally-ranked Florida Gators.

