‘Percy the Peacock’ reunited with ‘mother’ in Lexington after going missing for months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing peacock has been found alive in Lexington.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said in a Facebook post they were called about a peacock hanging out in a backyard on Emerson Drive. They said their officers arrived as the Animal Services Department matched a lost report with the found bird.

They called the potential owner, who met them to claim her missing peacock, Percy.

“As soon he saw her, the peacock, Percy, ran straight to his mother’s arms! Can you believe it? He had traveled over a mile, across New Circle Rd, and had been missing for several months,” animal control said.

