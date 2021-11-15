Advertisement

UK falls in AP Top 25

Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Robert Morris in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Kentucky won 100-60. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas hold the top three spots in first regular-season AP Top 25.

The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel after a win over Texas.

The No. 2 Bruins had six first-place votes after beating Villanova and the Jayhawks were third following a win over Michigan State.

No. 4 Michigan moved up two spots and Villanova dropped a spot to No. 5. Purdue, Duke, Texas, Baylor and Illinois round out the top 10.

RANKTEAM
1Gonzaga (2-0)
2UCLA (2-0)
3Kansas (2-0)
4Michigan (2-0)
5Villanova (1-1)
6Purdue (2-0)
7Duke (3-0)
8Texas (1-1)
9Baylor (1-0)
10Illinois (2-0)
11Memphis (2-0)
12Oregon (2-0)
13Kentucky (1-1)
14Alabama (2-0)
15Houston (2-0)
16Arkansas (2-0)
17Tennessee (2-0)
18North Carolina (2-0)
19Ohio State (2-0)
20Maryland (3-0)
21Auburn (2-0)
22St. Bonaventure (2-0)
23Connecticut (2-0)
24Florida (2-0)
25USC (2-0)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Smalling of Lancaster is charged with second degree arson in the fire at the Garrard...
Woman charged in Garrard County Food Pantry fire
Catalpa Road in Lexington is know for their beautiful sights.
Lexington road dubbed ‘Most Instagram-able’ location for fall foliage
No one was hurt in the fire.
Lexington home damaged in fire
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.
Police investigating Lexington shooting
Guests and organizers posing in their gowns and sneakers.
Community ‘Kickin’ it for a Cause’ in Sneaker Ball Lex, for locally and minority-owned non-profit

Latest News

UK wins Conference USA.
UK men’s soccer gets No. 9 overall seed in NCAA tournament
UK wins Conference USA.
No. 4 seed Kentucky wins Conference USA tournament title
UK sweeps Texas A&M.
No. 7 Kentucky sweeps Texas A&M
UK loses to Indiana.
Holmes, No. 8 Indiana women beat No. 13 Kentucky 88-67