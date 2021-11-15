Advertisement

UK men’s soccer gets No. 9 overall seed in NCAA tournament

The Wildcats host the winner of Akron vs. Santa Clara Sunday
UK wins Conference USA.
UK wins Conference USA.(UK Athletics)
By Brian Milam
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The Kentucky Wildcats are headed to the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship for the 12th time in program history.

Kentucky (14-1-4) earned the No. 9 national seed and a first-round bye in the single-elimination tournament, hosting the winner of Akron (9-5-3) and Santa Clara (11-1-4) on Sunday at Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex.

Match time and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The Wildcats earned Conference USA’s automatic bid to the 48-team field with a 2-1 overtime victory over Florida Atlantic in the C-USA Championship final on Nov. 14.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Smalling of Lancaster is charged with second degree arson in the fire at the Garrard...
Woman charged in Garrard County Food Pantry fire
Catalpa Road in Lexington is know for their beautiful sights.
Lexington road dubbed ‘Most Instagram-able’ location for fall foliage
No one was hurt in the fire.
Lexington home damaged in fire
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.
Police investigating Lexington shooting
Guests and organizers posing in their gowns and sneakers.
Community ‘Kickin’ it for a Cause’ in Sneaker Ball Lex, for locally and minority-owned non-profit

Latest News

Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
UK falls in AP Top 25
UK wins Conference USA.
No. 4 seed Kentucky wins Conference USA tournament title
UK sweeps Texas A&M.
No. 7 Kentucky sweeps Texas A&M
UK loses to Indiana.
Holmes, No. 8 Indiana women beat No. 13 Kentucky 88-67