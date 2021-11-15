UK men’s soccer gets No. 9 overall seed in NCAA tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The Kentucky Wildcats are headed to the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship for the 12th time in program history.

Kentucky (14-1-4) earned the No. 9 national seed and a first-round bye in the single-elimination tournament, hosting the winner of Akron (9-5-3) and Santa Clara (11-1-4) on Sunday at Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex.

Match time and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The Wildcats earned Conference USA’s automatic bid to the 48-team field with a 2-1 overtime victory over Florida Atlantic in the C-USA Championship final on Nov. 14.

