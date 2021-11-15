UK men’s soccer gets No. 9 overall seed in NCAA tournament
The Wildcats host the winner of Akron vs. Santa Clara Sunday
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The Kentucky Wildcats are headed to the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship for the 12th time in program history.
Kentucky (14-1-4) earned the No. 9 national seed and a first-round bye in the single-elimination tournament, hosting the winner of Akron (9-5-3) and Santa Clara (11-1-4) on Sunday at Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex.
Match time and ticket information will be announced at a later date.
The Wildcats earned Conference USA’s automatic bid to the 48-team field with a 2-1 overtime victory over Florida Atlantic in the C-USA Championship final on Nov. 14.
