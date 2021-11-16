Advertisement

AAA: Holiday travel expected to busier in the Bluegrass than last year

(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to a AAA poll, they’re expecting over 700,000 Kentuckians to travel for the Thanksgiving Day weekend this year, which will be near pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

According to Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass, they believe the rise in travel this year is mostly due to people feeling safer from the pandemic than they did last year.

“We were at like, 36 to 37 percent of people felt it was a significant risk last year and so we can expect that played into their decision to stay home. Now, this year, we asked, ‘do you think it’s a significant risk’ and that number was only about 9 percent,” Weaver Hawkins said.

When talking to drivers around the area about increased gas prices for this year compared to last, most of them said that while they do expect to pay more to travel, they aren’t going to let that stop them from visiting family this Thanksgiving.

“It would have been a little bit more for gas, but we’d still go, people are still wanting to get out,” said George Combest, who is staying local for Thanksgiving.

“We’re going to go no matter what because it’s important to be with family and things around the holidays so to me that’s more important,” traveler Kathy Sutherland said.

And for anyone expecting to travel this year despite gas prices being higher, AAA says it’s important to get your vehicle checked over before you go, as they typically respond to several tire and battery issues every year.

“Compared to 2019, which will be similar to this year, we had almost 1,400 calls just in the central Kentucky area here because of breakdowns, so please get your vehicle checked before you head out,” Weaver Hawkins said.

Weaver Hawkins added the reason for gas prices being higher this year is due to the high demand for it, while oil companies keep their production the same as last year.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Smalling of Lancaster is charged with second degree arson in the fire at the Garrard...
Woman charged in Garrard County Food Pantry fire
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from Ky. stores
Ryan McConnaughey, 32.
Kentucky man arrested; accused of recording video chats with underage girls
Many people report getting spam calls from spoofed numbers that appear to be in Warsaw, Kentucky.
WKYT Investigates | Why am I getting so many spam calls from ‘Warsaw’?
Catalpa Road in Lexington is know for their beautiful sights.
Lexington road dubbed ‘Most Instagram-able’ location for fall foliage

Latest News

Big changes are coming to nursing homes that haven’t been seen since before the pandemic started.
New federal guidance lifts visitation restrictions in nursing home rooms
Bourbon County schools will revert to non-traditional instruction for the next five days....
Central Ky. school district switches to NTI after rapid increase in COVID-19 cases
Starting Wednesday, Kentucky State Police troopers will be at the police department for a...
KSP, Lancaster Police team up to help food pantry after fire destroys supplies
The owner of Airport Market told our crew at the scene a man walked into the store, asked to...
Ky. store owner: Man said ‘now call police’ after asking for cigarettes, firing shot into ceiling