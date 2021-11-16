Advertisement

Central Ky. school district switches to NTI after rapid increase in COVID-19 cases

Bourbon County schools will revert to non-traditional instruction for the next five days. School officials say there’s been an increase in COVID-19 numbers.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Bourbon County schools will revert to non-traditional instruction for the next five days.

School officials say there’s been an increase in COVID-19 numbers.

Superintendent Amy Baker sent a letter home to parents Monday. She said due to the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantined students and staff, the district made the difficult decision to utilize five NTI days.

She said they’re seeing a lot of breakthrough cases among the 11 to 17 years olds. That’s why the district is urging students to get vaccinated and to get a booster shot.

“For the next five days, students in preschool/k-2 and students in grades 3-12, without internet, will receive learning packets. Students in grades 3-12, with internet, will participate in online instruction through Google classrooms and Google met,” Baker said.

The superintendent hopes the NTI days and Thanksgiving break will give the virus some time to die down. Custodial staff will also deep clean the schools while they’re closed.

The district is hosting a vaccine clinic on Thursday at Bourbon County Middle School from 4-6 p.m.

In-person learning resume Monday, November 29.

