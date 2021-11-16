Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes Show Up This Week

By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Milder winds are blowing over the next few days, but the overall pattern continues to skew colder than normal for November. As a matter of fact, the setup for Thanksgiving week is looking very cold and may feature some winter weather.

Temps out there today are MUCH milder with upper 50s north to middle 60s in the west and south. A strong southwest wind will then kick in tonight into Wednesday as highs make a run at 70 degrees. Those winds are ahead of a strong cold front working in here early Thursday and may reach 40mph at times. This front brings a solid wall of gusty showers through here.

Temps crash behind this on Thursday, setting the stage for another colder than normal day into Friday.

Those numbers rebound a bit into the weekend, but things look to change in a hurry later Sunday and Monday as we go into a VERY cold setup for Thanksgiving week.

