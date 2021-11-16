Advertisement

Experts urging homeowners to get their chimneys inspected, cleaned to avoid fires this winter

(wsaw)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a chilly Saturday evening, so a Lexington couple lit their fireplace to keep warm. Next thing they knew…

“Somehow the fire in the fireplace got outside of the fire box,” said Major John Walters with the Lexington Fire Department.

And then it spread through the house. Now at the holidays, a family will have to repair multiple rooms in their home. Walters worked the fire, and said this was something that could happen to anyone.

“The smoke that’s generated from a wood burning fire builds up over time and it’s that building up of smoke over time that creates the flammable deposit called creosote,” said Brion Barnhill, the owner of Barnhill Chimney Company. “And it’s our job to remove that product so it doesn’t catch fire inside your chimney.”

Barnhill said whether you use it or not, you should still have your chimney swept and inspected yearly.

“And we evaluate the system to make sure there are no defects or structural faults, that would lead to a structure fire,” Barnhill said.

Chimney companies can also walk you through how to safely use your fireplace.

“Every year we see probably 10 to 15 fires in our area,” said Dustin Bradley, the owner of Ace Chimney Sweep.

“When you have a fire in your living room it’s very dangerous, even if it’s gas or wood burning, it’s really scary if you don’t know how to operate it properly or what safety precautions to take,” Bradley said.

We also asked chimney experts for tips when it comes to decorating near your fireplace for the holidays.

“Anything flammable you want to keep a very safe distance away from the open flame in your fireplace,” Barnhill said.

They said these steps could save you from potential heartache and expenses later.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Smalling of Lancaster is charged with second degree arson in the fire at the Garrard...
Woman charged in Garrard County Food Pantry fire
Catalpa Road in Lexington is know for their beautiful sights.
Lexington road dubbed ‘Most Instagram-able’ location for fall foliage
No one was hurt in the fire.
Lexington home damaged in fire
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.
Police investigating Lexington shooting
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from Ky. stores

Latest News

mayor Tom Prather
Report: Georgetown mayor not seeking re-election
Earlier this month, the Kentucky Board of Education approved emergency regulation that grants...
New FCPS middle school delayed due to rising costs
WATCH | Somerset woman aiming to give out hundreds of turkeys to families in need for...
Somerset woman aiming to give out hundreds of turkeys to families in need for Thanksgiving
Kentucky lawmakers and athletic leaders are discussing a proposed name, image and likeness bill.
Ky. lawmakers, athletic leaders discuss proposed name, image, likeness bill