Advertisement

Former Kentucky Congressman Larry Hopkins dead at 88

Larry J. Hopkins
Larry J. Hopkins(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Congressman Larry J. Hopkins has died.

Family friend and former Kentucky Wildcat Rex Chapman first tweeted the news early Tuesday morning.

WKYT independently confirmed the information.

Hopkins was elected to serve Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District in 1978. He held the position until 1993.

He was the Republican nominee for Kentucky’s gubernatorial race in 1991, but lost to Brereton Jones.

Hopkins later endorsed former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear in his bid for reelection.

He died at the age of 88. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Smalling of Lancaster is charged with second degree arson in the fire at the Garrard...
Woman charged in Garrard County Food Pantry fire
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from Ky. stores
Ryan McConnaughey, 32.
Kentucky man arrested; accused of recording video chats with underage girls
Catalpa Road in Lexington is know for their beautiful sights.
Lexington road dubbed ‘Most Instagram-able’ location for fall foliage
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

Temperatures are set to swing
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Big temperature swings are back
mayor Tom Prather
Report: Georgetown mayor not seeking re-election
Earlier this month, the Kentucky Board of Education approved emergency regulation that grants...
New FCPS middle school delayed due to rising costs
Experts urging homeowners to get their chimneys inspected, cleaned to avoid fires this winter