Google Cloud outage reported, impacting other apps

Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A Google Cloud outage appears to be alleviating a bit.

Google Cloud’s outage was reported on its status dashboard Tuesday.

The engineering team who is investigating the outage said the issue is partially resolved.

The number of apps on Downdetector with reported problems has decreased from the height of outage, when nearly every major app - from Spotify to Snapchat - was in the red.

Still, customers may encounter some 404 errors when accessing web pages.

