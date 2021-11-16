Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Big temperature swings are back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll see our highs climb to near 70 on Wednesday and then drop back to the 30s for Friday.

Expect a major upswing with temperatures and then a downswing after a cold front plows through the region. These big swings are very typical for the month of November. The first taste of the milder temperatures will be here this afternoon. Most folks will see highs reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wind with even milder temperatures will blow in on Wednesday. I think many of you could see highs reach 70 degrees during the afternoon hours. Some of the wind gusts might come in around 40 MPH before the front drives completely through Kentucky. It will bring wind and a significant drop in temperatures.

Take care of each other!

