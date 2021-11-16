Advertisement

Kentucky ranks in top 5 nationally in separate obesity rates

fast food generic
fast food generic(WRDW)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - In a recent report, Kentucky ranked fifth nationally for overall obesity rates. It was number one, though, in high school obesity rates.

Some professionals said the Commonwealth has always struggled with obesity rates. Their reasoning was that obesity tends to be more prevalent in poverty-stricken areas.

In Kentucky, rural areas have the highest rates of obesity. Southern and Eastern Kentucky rank among the highest rates in the state.

Dr. Christopher Bolling, Chair for the Obesity Task Force at the Kentucky Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said it is cheaper and easier for people to east fast food instead of going to the grocery.

Eastern Kentucky also has one of the highest rates of fast food consumption and one of the lowest rates of grocery shopping.

Bolling said children will follow their parents’ lead when it comes to eating and health habits. So, if parents are eating out or eating unhealthily, their kids are likely to do the same.

Dr. Bolling said obesity is not just a body image issue. There are multiple health issues that can arise from unhealthy eating patterns, including type 2 Diabetes, heart issues, cancer and more.

School systems in Kentucky are currently working to improve healthy meal options in response to the state’s obesity rates.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Smalling of Lancaster is charged with second degree arson in the fire at the Garrard...
Woman charged in Garrard County Food Pantry fire
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from Ky. stores
Ryan McConnaughey, 32.
Kentucky man arrested; accused of recording video chats with underage girls
Many people report getting spam calls from spoofed numbers that appear to be in Warsaw, Kentucky.
WKYT Investigates | Why am I getting so many spam calls from ‘Warsaw’?
Catalpa Road in Lexington is know for their beautiful sights.
Lexington road dubbed ‘Most Instagram-able’ location for fall foliage

Latest News

Big changes are coming to nursing homes that haven’t been seen since before the pandemic started.
New federal guidance lifts visitation restrictions in nursing home rooms
Bourbon County schools will revert to non-traditional instruction for the next five days....
Central Ky. school district switches to NTI after rapid increase in COVID-19 cases
Starting Wednesday, Kentucky State Police troopers will be at the police department for a...
KSP, Lancaster Police team up to help food pantry after fire destroys supplies
The owner of Airport Market told our crew at the scene a man walked into the store, asked to...
Ky. store owner: Man said ‘now call police’ after asking for cigarettes, firing shot into ceiling
After 34 years at the helm of WKYT’s evening newscasts, Sam Dick plans to step away from the...
WKYT anchors Sam Dick, Bill Bryant talk about Sam’s upcoming retirement