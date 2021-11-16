Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday night, a 30-year-old man will be taken off life support after a two-month long battle with COVID-19.

His mother now hopes his story reaches anyone who is struggling with the decision to get vaccinated.

“Please don’t put your family members through this. Please. It’s awful. It’s a nightmare,” mother Paula Melton said.

It’s a bad dream Melton can’t wake up from as she tells her son’s story.

“My son is 30-years-old. He was a hard-working kid. Smart kid. Good father. Worked every day,” Melton said.

William Williams, father to two young children, decided to not get vaccinated. He tested positive for COVID-19 in September. He’s been on a ventilator in the ICU ever since.

“I hope that this reaches somebody out there. If you’re struggling with the choice to get it, look at what could happen. My son never thought this could be him, and unfortunately, it is. It’s not been pleasant,” Melton said.

Melton wants to emphasize that her son is young, with no underlying health conditions. She said he’s never even smoked a cigarette. Now, on a Tuesday night, the family is gathered at UK Hospital to say their goodbyes.

“He’s probably going to end his battle. The two-month long battle,” Melton said.

Melton said the ventilators are the only thing keeping her son alive now. She’s pleading with anyone who will listen to get vaccinated before it’s too late.

“It’s bad for him. It’s bad for my grandkids. You know, my grandkids, they’re the real losers,” Melton said.

Melton said they’re waiting for the rest of their family to get to the hospital before he is taken off life support.

