Ky. store owner: Man said ‘now call police’ after asking for cigarettes, firing shot into ceiling

STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after a tense situation in Stanton Tuesday morning.

The owner of Airport Market told our crew at the scene a man walked into the store, asked to buy some cigarettes, then fired a shot into the ceiling of the store, and said, “now call police.”

When police arrived, the owner says the man was on the ground by his truck, with a gun pointed to his head. Police were eventually able to resolve the situation peacefully without the man hurting himself.

The owner says four employees were in the store at the time, two clerks in the front, and two in the kitchen. We’re told all of them stayed to work after the incident was over.

We have not yet heard back from Stanton Police about the incident.

