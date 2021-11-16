Advertisement

Morehead State’s upbeat second half leads to 25-point victory over KCU

Morehead State men’s basketball shot 51 percent in the second half(Morehead State, Jim Cundiff)
By Lee K. Howard
Nov. 15, 2021
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State men’s basketball shot 51 percent in the second half and shook off visiting Kentucky Christian Monday in the 2021-22 home opener as the Eagles outscored the Knights by 17 in the final 20-minute span to win 82-57. The Eagles (1-2) had significant advantages in points in the paint (54-32), rebounds (53-29), second-chance points (27-2), and points off turnovers (23-10) as they improved to 10-0 all-time against the NAIA school from 35 miles east. Second-year big man

Johni Broome posted his second consecutive double-double and 15th of his career with 14 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, including nine offensive boards. Broome registered 10 points, ten rebounds, and all five of his career-high five blocked shots in the second half. The Eagles also got a double-digit effort of 12 points off the bench from third-year man.

Tyzhaun Claude, who missed the entire 2020-21 campaign with an injury. Claude, who hit five of his six shots, also had five rebounds and two rejections. Grad transfer

Tray Hollowell notched his second straight 10-point output as all 11 Eagles who dressed saw action.MSU struggled to shake the Knights in the first half, hitting only 36 percent and going 4-of-17 from three-point range as they finally took a 37-29 lead into the locker room. Sophomore guard

Ta’lon Cooper hit only three shots tonight but distributed a season-high six assists. The Eagles’ momentum picked up in the final half, eventually taking as much as a 27-point lead with 5:15 remaining after Claude’s layup. While MSU did make 15 turnovers, the Eagles did force 22 mistakes from KCU.KCU was led by Kourtney Ware, who had a game-high 24 points off the bench.

