Report: Georgetown mayor not seeking re-election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather will not seek re-election, according to the Georgetown News Graphic.

He said he’s giving notice so people have time to consider running.

Prather has served two stints as mayor, adding up to more than 15 years of service.

Before his time as mayor, Prather served nine years on the Georgetown City Council and 16 years as a county magistrate.

