Advertisement

Report: Georgetown mayor not seeking re-election

mayor Tom Prather
mayor Tom Prather
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather will not seek re-election, according to the Georgetown News Graphic.

He said he’s giving notice so people have time to consider running.

Prather has served two stints as mayor, adding up to more than 15 years of service.

Before his time as mayor, Prather served nine years on the Georgetown City Council and 16 years as a county magistrate.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Smalling of Lancaster is charged with second degree arson in the fire at the Garrard...
Woman charged in Garrard County Food Pantry fire
Catalpa Road in Lexington is know for their beautiful sights.
Lexington road dubbed ‘Most Instagram-able’ location for fall foliage
No one was hurt in the fire.
Lexington home damaged in fire
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.
Police investigating Lexington shooting
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from Ky. stores

Latest News

Earlier this month, the Kentucky Board of Education approved emergency regulation that grants...
New FCPS middle school delayed due to rising costs
Experts urging homeowners to get their chimneys inspected, cleaned to avoid fires this winter
WATCH | Somerset woman aiming to give out hundreds of turkeys to families in need for...
Somerset woman aiming to give out hundreds of turkeys to families in need for Thanksgiving
Kentucky lawmakers and athletic leaders are discussing a proposed name, image and likeness bill.
Ky. lawmakers, athletic leaders discuss proposed name, image, likeness bill