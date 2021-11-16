Southeastern Beauty Academy

318 2nd Street, Paintsville, KY 41240

(606) 788-0091

https://www.southeasternbeautyacademy.com/

(Bethany Runyon)

Our Mission

The mission of South Eastern Beauty Academy is to provide the student with an opportunity to achieve a quality education in the field of all aspects of Cosmetology. It is our main objective to inspire students to become the best in their field by equipping them with the skills and character that will be necessary to be successful in the beauty industry whether the student chooses employment full or part time, or decides to start their own business. South Eastern Beauty Academy graduates will be knowledgeable in the theory and practical skills necessary to successfully sit before the Kentucky State Board of Cosmetology for licensing with confidence and pass all necessary exams.

Cosmetology Program 1500 hours

The cosmetology course requires 1500 clock hours for completion. The first 100 hours of instruction is general theory class, both clinical and classroom.

This program is designed to provide the necessary skills to provide the future Cosmetology Professional the skills and knowledge to be a leader in the field of beauty. Hair Cutting, Styling, Perms, Scalp Massage, Nail Care and design, pedicures, Coloring, Men’s Hairstyling and Cuts, Children’s Cuts and Styling, Makeup Application, Braiding, Hair Removal, Facials, will be everyday occurrences. The student is also taught, Employment/Job Readiness, The History of Beauty, Life Skills, Professional Image, Communicating for Success, Infection Control, Anatomy, Electricity, and Chemistry. These courses are taught from the Instruction of Milady, we use CD’s, internet, Quizlet, various worksheets, puzzles, and games for learning terms, and definitions. There is a test after each chapter that provides us an accurate percentage for the Satisfactory Academic Progress reports, at the (actual completed hours of 450, 900, and 1200) clocked hours. The cosmetology course is designed to train the student in the basic manipulative skills, safety judgments, proper work habits, business skills, and desirable attitudes necessary to obtain licensure and for competency in job entry-level positions in Cosmetology or a related career field.

Nail Technician Program 450 hours

The nail technician course required 450 clock hours for completion. The first 150 hours of instruction is science and theory class.

This program is designed to provide the necessary skills to provide the future Nail Technician the skills and knowledge to be a leader in the field of Nail Care and Nail Art. While studying at the academy the Nail Technician will successfully master Manicures, Pedicures, Nail Wraps, Acrylics, Gels, and Nail art instruction. They are also taught Employment/Job Readiness, Nail Structure, Growth and Nutrition, Nail Disorders & Diseases, Chemistry and Basics of Electricity. There is a test after each chapter that provides us an accurate percentage for the Satisfactory Academic Progress reports, at the completed hours of 225 and 450 (actual completed) clocked hours.

The nail technician course is designed to train the student in basic manipulative skills, safety judgments, proper work habits, business skills, and desirable attitudes necessary to obtain licensure and for competency in job entry-level positions in Nail Technology or a related career field.

Instructors Program 750 hours

The instructor’s course required 750 clock hours for completion. 500 hours of instruction will be on methodology instruction.

This program is designed to provide the necessary skills to provide the future Instructor the skills and knowledge to be a leader in the field of beauty. Daily a successful instructor will have a lesson plan prepared, audio/visual aids, handouts on the current subject, engaging teaching skills to keep students interest, testing, reviews of chapters covered, cost-saving methods taught, and school policies followed at all times. On the clinic floor, they are to assist and supervise the students serving the public with knowledge and skills they possess, be a role model of professionalism and communication skills, and maintain a professional appearance at all times.