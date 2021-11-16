Advertisement

WKYT anchors Sam Dick, Bill Bryant talk about Sam’s upcoming retirement

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After 34 years at the helm of WKYT’s evening newscasts, Sam Dick plans to step away from the anchor desk and retire at the end of November.

After 34 years as WKYT's evening anchor, Sam Dick to retire in November

As Sam prepares to retire, we asked him to sit down with incoming evening anchor Bill Bryant.

See the two legendary anchors discuss their broadcasting history together, how technology has changed, and what advice Sam has for Bill as he moves to evenings on November 29.

