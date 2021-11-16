WKYT anchors Sam Dick, Bill Bryant talk about Sam’s upcoming retirement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After 34 years at the helm of WKYT’s evening newscasts, Sam Dick plans to step away from the anchor desk and retire at the end of November.

As Sam prepares to retire, we asked him to sit down with incoming evening anchor Bill Bryant.

See the two legendary anchors discuss their broadcasting history together, how technology has changed, and what advice Sam has for Bill as he moves to evenings on November 29.

