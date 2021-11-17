Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Cold Front

FWNBC weather words
FWNBC weather words(WSI)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another windy and very mild day across Kentucky, but a cold front is ready to put a quick end to that on Thursday. Much colder air comes in behind that and this is a precursor to an even colder look as we head into Thanksgiving week.

Here’s a breakdown of how things play out for the next few days:

  • Temps today make a run at 70 in most areas as a strong southwest wind kicks in.
  • Those winds may reach 30mph-40mph ahead of our front through tonight.
  • A rounds of rain will sweep across the state from west to east later tonight through Thursday afternoon. Skies improve quickly behind that round of rain.
  • Thermometers tank behind the front and stay in the 40s for Thursday afternoon.
  • It gets really cold Thursday night with temps in the low and middle 20s. Friday morning wind chills may reach the upper teens.
  • Friday is a seasonably cold day with highs ranging from the upper 30s to middle 40s.

The weekend finds temps closer to normal, but the focus quickly gives way to the system rolling in for Sunday and Monday. This looks to bring the coldest air of the young season in here for the beginning of Thanksgiving week.

