Golden Alert issued for missing man in Lexington

Police say Farid Omar was last seen Tuesday, around 4 in the afternoon.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Police say Farid Omar was last seen Tuesday, around 4 in the afternoon.

They say he was running outbound on Russell Cave Road.

Police say Omar has autism and severe mental illness.

He was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a t-shirt. He’s about 5′11″ tall and 160 pounds. Police say he may be in the Saddle Club Way area.

Anyone with knowledge of Omar’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

