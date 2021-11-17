Golden Alert issued for missing man in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Police say Farid Omar was last seen Tuesday, around 4 in the afternoon.

They say he was running outbound on Russell Cave Road.

Police say Omar has autism and severe mental illness.

He was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a t-shirt. He’s about 5′11″ tall and 160 pounds. Police say he may be in the Saddle Club Way area.

Anyone with knowledge of Omar’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.