Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds will blow in colder change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A widespread shot of 70 degrees is possible before the bottom falls out.

Sustained winds will blow in around 15 to 20 MPH for most of the day. Some of the gusts will likely blast in here around 30-40 MPH. This kind of strong southerly wind will keep highs elevated for one more day. Most of you will see highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

The pattern will shift as a cold front rolls across Kentucky on Thursday. Actual highs will probably occur early in the morning for Lexington and surrounding cities. Our front will cause those temperatures to crash as the day plays out. The afternoon readings will hover in the low to mid-40s. Numbers like that will continue through the weekend and well into next week.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.