Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds will blow in colder change

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A widespread shot of 70 degrees is possible before the bottom falls out.

Sustained winds will blow in around 15 to 20 MPH for most of the day. Some of the gusts will likely blast in here around 30-40 MPH. This kind of strong southerly wind will keep highs elevated for one more day. Most of you will see highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

The pattern will shift as a cold front rolls across Kentucky on Thursday. Actual highs will probably occur early in the morning for Lexington and surrounding cities. Our front will cause those temperatures to crash as the day plays out. The afternoon readings will hover in the low to mid-40s. Numbers like that will continue through the weekend and well into next week.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the...
98 students receive wrong dose of COVID vaccine at school clinic
The owner of Airport Market told our crew at the scene a man walked into the store, asked to...
Ky. store owner: Man said ‘now call police’ after asking for cigarettes, firing shot into ceiling
Bourbon County schools will revert to non-traditional instruction for the next five days....
Central Ky. school district switches to NTI after rapid increase in COVID-19 cases
Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee

Latest News

Strong fall front
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes Show Up This Week
Windy and milder
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures are set to swing
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Big temperature swings are back