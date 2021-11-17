Lexington Meijer stores offering free delivery, pickup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Meijer announced Wednesday that stores in Lexington will offer free delivery and pickup services.

It’s part of the grocery chain’s holiday initiative to help customers balance busy schedules as they prepare for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The seasonal program starts this week, providing customers free, same-day delivery or pickup on orders of more than $35.

Customers can shop online or use the Meijer app. They schedule a delivery or pickup time and a personal shopper hand-selects the items.

The program also applies to the Meijer stores in Louisville, New Albany, Jeffersonville, Ind. and Bowling Green.

