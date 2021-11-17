Advertisement

Nov. 16 now ‘Kristara’s Day’ in Frankfort

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Nov. 16 in Frankfort is now known as Kristata’s Day in honor of Kristara Bell Amey.

She passed away last year, and her struggles as a single mother dealing with substance abuse led to the creation of “Strengthening Transformations.”

The group helps women in similar situations.

Organizer Brittany Campbell said Kristara was her childhood best friend, and this event helps celebrate her life.

“There are so many Kristaras that are living, there are so many single mothers struggling with substance abuse, we just want to make light of that, to never let her light dim,” Campbell said.

Organizers said the isolation caused by the pandemic has made things even harder for single mothers struggling with addiction.

