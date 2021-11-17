Advertisement

Starbucks gives out free reusable red cups Thursday

Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cup.
Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cup.(Starbucks via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks red season continues with free limited-edition reusable cups.

The coffee chain is giving out the limited-edition red cups Thursday, Nov. 18, while supplies last.

Customers just have to order a holiday or fall drink, like a pumpkin spice latte, peppermint mocha or a chestnut praline latte.

In a nod to Starbucks’ 50th anniversary, the cup is made with 50% recycled material.

This is the fourth annual “Red Cup Day” giveaway.

Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cups.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the...
98 students receive wrong dose of COVID vaccine at school clinic
Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
The owner of Airport Market told our crew at the scene a man walked into the store, asked to...
Ky. store owner: Man said ‘now call police’ after asking for cigarettes, firing shot into ceiling
Bourbon County schools will revert to non-traditional instruction for the next five days....
Central Ky. school district switches to NTI after rapid increase in COVID-19 cases
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee

Latest News

The CDC has confirmed a case of monkeypox in Maryland from a person who recently returned to...
CDC: Moneypox reported in Maryland
Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like...
Researchers suggest future flu pandemic could be worse than COVID-19
Prosecutors sought to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot
Vaccine
OSHA says it will temporarily not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate