UK glides past Mount St. Mary’s 80-55

Kentucky basketball
Kentucky basketball(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 13 Kentucky (2-1) took on Mount St. Mary’s Tuesday night in their third game of the regular season, smoking the Mountaineers 80-55.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the way for the Cats, tallying a double-double with 24 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Five of those boards were on the offensive glass.

The Cats held a 38-27 lead over the Mountaineers at halftime, but that 11-point lead quickly grew after Kentucky opened up the second half with a 13-0 run.

TyTy Washington Jr., Sahvir Wheeler and Keion Brooks Jr. all finished in double digits with 16, 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Cats return to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center on Friday to take on Ohio University at 7 p.m.

