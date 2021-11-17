WKYT teaming up with Mission of Hope, Chick-fil-A for toy drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is teaming up with Mission of Hope and Chick-fil-A to spread some holiday cheer across the commonwealth.

Last year, it was virtual due to the pandemic. This year, you can roll right up to the station to drop off the toys. Wednesday, people came out to the Hamburg Meijer to shop for the toy drive.

Today was AWESOME! I got to meet the Chick-fil-A Santa Cow and talk with @WKYT, @MissionofHope, and @hamburgcfa about our upcoming toy drive on November 30th. Tonight on WKYT you can see how you can help and get a meal too! #toy #drive pic.twitter.com/bE4DAzE70U — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) November 17, 2021

“Mission of Hope is truly a mission of hope and it provides scholarships, toys, hygiene items, so many different things to children of Appalachia,” said Christine Mullins, director of marketing and PR for Chick-fil-A in Hamburg and Richmond Rd.

Mullins says it means so much to the kids of eastern Kentucky to get gifts for the holidays.

“I’ve been privileged to see when the children get their toys and get to choose their Toys and it’s a privilege to see someone that might not have something to get that precious toy,” Mullins said.

Mullins says that sometimes the children even pick out gifts for their parents or siblings to try and spread the holiday spirit.

“So, Chick-fil-A so much wants to be generous to our community and people in Appalachia as well and, so, what we will do is provide for everyone a digital offer card when they drop off their toy at channel 27,” Mullins said.

Not only will you be doing good, but you can also eat good when you donate. You can get a breakfast or lunch item from Chick-fil-A and a special guest will meet you there.

“The cow of course will be there! You can’t have Chick-fil-A without the cow right! So, Santa Cow will be there with us and we are so glad to have him back,” Mullins said.

If you want to donate, you can come out to WKYT on November 30 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to donate online if you can’t come in person.

