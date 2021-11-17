Advertisement

WKYT teaming up with Mission of Hope, Chick-fil-A for toy drive

WKYT is teaming up with Mission of Hope and Chick-fil-A to spread some holiday cheer across the...
WKYT is teaming up with Mission of Hope and Chick-fil-A to spread some holiday cheer across the commonwealth.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is teaming up with Mission of Hope and Chick-fil-A to spread some holiday cheer across the commonwealth.

Last year, it was virtual due to the pandemic. This year, you can roll right up to the station to drop off the toys. Wednesday, people came out to the Hamburg Meijer to shop for the toy drive.

“Mission of Hope is truly a mission of hope and it provides scholarships, toys, hygiene items, so many different things to children of Appalachia,” said Christine Mullins, director of marketing and PR for Chick-fil-A in Hamburg and Richmond Rd.

Mullins says it means so much to the kids of eastern Kentucky to get gifts for the holidays.

“I’ve been privileged to see when the children get their toys and get to choose their Toys and it’s a privilege to see someone that might not have something to get that precious toy,” Mullins said.

Mullins says that sometimes the children even pick out gifts for their parents or siblings to try and spread the holiday spirit.

“So, Chick-fil-A so much wants to be generous to our community and people in Appalachia as well and, so, what we will do is provide for everyone a digital offer card when they drop off their toy at channel 27,” Mullins said.

Not only will you be doing good, but you can also eat good when you donate. You can get a breakfast or lunch item from Chick-fil-A and a special guest will meet you there.

“The cow of course will be there! You can’t have Chick-fil-A without the cow right! So, Santa Cow will be there with us and we are so glad to have him back,” Mullins said.

If you want to donate, you can come out to WKYT on November 30 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to donate online if you can’t come in person.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the...
98 students receive wrong dose of COVID vaccine at school clinic
Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
The owner of Airport Market told our crew at the scene a man walked into the store, asked to...
Ky. store owner: Man said ‘now call police’ after asking for cigarettes, firing shot into ceiling
Bourbon County schools will revert to non-traditional instruction for the next five days....
Central Ky. school district switches to NTI after rapid increase in COVID-19 cases
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee

Latest News

Lawmakers working to tighten Ky. DUI laws about blood tests
Fentanyl is being blamed for the sharp increase in deaths. Kentucky experienced 800 more...
Fentanyl blamed for sharp increase in Kentucky’s drug overdose deaths
Meijer announced Wednesday that stores in Lexington will offer free delivery and pickup services.
Lexington Meijer stores offering free delivery, pickup
Lung cancer survivor Scott Kindred started Stages, a lung cancer support group.
Lung cancer survivor starts support group to reach others