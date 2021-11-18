Ally Blake’s Forecast | A strong cold front brings gusty showers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Thursday morning y’all! It is a wet and windy one across the Commonwealth and temps are expected to drop throughout the day.

Waking up this morning, a strong cold front will move through. We go from the 60s to 40s real quick! Heavy rain bands will pass on by earlier on in the day, so don’t leave without the umbrella. The good news is by most of the rain activity should end for central Kentucky between noon and one o’clock and eastern Kentucky between two to three in the afternoon. Temperatures will drop to the 20s into the evening and overnight hours. Wind chill readings on cFridayould even make it to the teens (brrrrr). Friday looks to continue the chill with temps in the 20s to start the day, with lots of sunshine to follow. Temps stay right about 40 degrees for highs. Eventually, by the weekend things look to calm down. Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the 50s, it will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Friday. Sunday is when the next cold front moves in. This will bring in some late-day showers and temps will start in the 50s and drop into the 20s overnight. Monday morning could see some flurries on the backside on the second front, but overall very cold with gray skies. Tuesday continues the cold trend with crisp blue skies.

I hope you all have a great day, and stay dry!

