Bourbon Co. Health Dept. holds vaccine clinic geared toward kids

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Both the Bourbon County School District and Paris Independent Schools have halted in-person learning until after Thanksgiving.

Paris Independent announced Thursday afternoon they would be closed until November 29.

The Bourbon County Health Department held a vaccination clinic Thursday.

People of all ages were welcomed for either the vaccine or a booster shot, but the clinic was geared towards younger age groups, with the CDC now recommending the vaccine for children ages 5 through 11.

Bourbon County Public Health Director Andrea Brown tells us that the clinic comes at a critical time with the holidays upon us. Brown says it’s especially important for the younger populations to get the shot because of their ability to spread the virus to higher-risk groups at gatherings.

A parent of two children, who got their first shot here this evening, says she’s relieved that her kids can now get the shot and grateful that the school held this clinic.

