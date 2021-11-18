Advertisement

Brush fire in Pike County believed to be arson

Brush fires were reported Wednesday night throughout parts of eastern Kentucky.
Brush fires were reported Wednesday night throughout parts of eastern Kentucky.(WSAZ with permission)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are working to prevent a brush fire from damaging homes in Pike County.

Kenny Fannin, a chief ranger with the Hazard branch of the Division of Forestry, says a fire by 3C Road near the Letcher County line was spread over 30 to 50 acres as of 9:30 Wednesday night.

A viewer in Pike County sent in pictures of a brush fire lighting up the side of a hill. It’s not confirmed if the fire is the same one Fannin described.

Fannin says two crews are working on structure protection. He says the fire is close to five homes, and the top priority is to keep the fire from spreading to them.

He says the area remains windy as of Wednesday night, making it difficult to keep the fire contained.

Fannin says it’s believed to be a case of arson.

He says three brush fires were reported Wednesday in southeastern Kentucky.

Fannin said people hunting and firing guns in these conditions could also be problematic and potentially start fires, and they’re asking everyone to hold off until it rains, which they’re hoping happens Thursday.

Kevin Arnold, a regional forester in West Virginia, says a brush fire was reported Wednesday in Ben Creek in Mingo County.

During burning season in West Virginia, which runs through Dec. 31, burning is prohibited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Arnold is asking people to hold off until conditions are less dangerous.

“Someone’s home could get burned up,” Arnold said. “More and more people are building houses out in wooded areas. This time of year, a lot of people don’t have leaves raked or picked up out of their yards. That’s carrying fuel right to their houses and could easily set a home on fire.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
This photo shows a school hallway filled with lockers.
Ky. school district extending Christmas break to encourage vaccinations
Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Wednesday that qualifies every person 18 years old...
Beshear authorizes COVID-19 boosters for all Kentucky adults
Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like...
Researchers suggest future flu pandemic could be worse than COVID-19
The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the...
98 students receive wrong dose of COVID vaccine at school clinic

Latest News

A vaccine is prepped.
Health leaders in rural Ky. stress importance of vaccines for high-risk people
The University of Kentucky Police Department is asking for toy donations for their annual Cram...
UK Police Dept.’s ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event underway to benefit kids at Kentucky Children’s Hospital
Jason and RoseAnn Mays have a student at Rowan County High School. They said they pulled their...
Families of some Rowan Co. students concerned over racist threats online
Lawmakers working to tighten Ky. DUI laws about blood tests