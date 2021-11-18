Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey’s Winter Weather Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Brace yourself for a roller coaster of a winter with extreme temperature swings and the possibility of more snow than normal.

It’s that time of the year when WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives his winter weather forecast.

“I always look to the past to forecast the future and the weather around here this year has been very similar to what we had in 2020,” Bailey said. “While that doesn’t mean the winter will turn out exactly the same, it gives me some guidance to go by.”

While that doesn’t mean the winter will turn out exactly the same, Bailey says it gives him some guidance to go by.

Over this past year’s winter, the Lexington area saw an above normal 22 inches of snowfall along with two inches of freezing rain and ice.

“Overall this should be a slightly colder than normal winter, but it should come with some big-time temperatures swings. I also expect snowfall to once again be normal to a little above normal in our region,” Bailey said.

Bailey took a number of similar years into consideration when making the forecast for this winter. The years 2020, 2008, 2000, 2010, 2017 and 1995 were some of the main years he looked at to get an idea about the upcoming winter.

Looking ahead to the winter months, Bailey expects January to be the snowiest with 5 to 10 inches of snowfall accumulating over the month.

“The bold prediction is something I do with each winter forecast, and I’ve actually hit on a few occasions,” Bailey said.

For the 2021-22 winter season, he predicts the Lexington area will set a new record low and high temperature between now and the start of spring.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.