Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Colder Winds Blowing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a windy day as a strong cold front moves across the Commonwealth. This is bringing rain and much colder air back in here and this continues to look like a signal for what’s to come. A very cold setup is still taking shape for turkey week.

Today’s showers sweep quickly across the state from west to east and should be out of the state by late afternoon.

Much colder air comes in behind this with temps staying generally in the 40s this afternoon and then dropping into the 20s overnight. Friday looks good, but seasonably cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s to middle 40s. Gusty winds make it feel colder than that.

Saturday looks seasonable with 20s to start and 50s to end with a mix of sun and clouds.

The next system continues to look potent for early next week. Rain develops ahead of this on Sunday and then the cold air crashes into the region from the northwest.

It looks like a very cold setup for the start of the holiday week.

