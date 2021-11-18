Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Colder Winds Blowing

FWNBC weather words
FWNBC weather words(WSI)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a windy day as a strong cold front moves across the Commonwealth. This is bringing rain and much colder air back in here and this continues to look like a signal for what’s to come. A very cold setup is still taking shape for turkey week.

Today’s showers sweep quickly across the state from west to east and should be out of the state by late afternoon.

Much colder air comes in behind this with temps staying generally in the 40s this afternoon and then dropping into the 20s overnight. Friday looks good, but seasonably cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s to middle 40s. Gusty winds make it feel colder than that.

Saturday looks seasonable with 20s to start and 50s to end with a mix of sun and clouds.

The next system continues to look potent for early next week. Rain develops ahead of this on Sunday and then the cold air crashes into the region from the northwest.

It looks like a very cold setup for the start of the holiday week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows a school hallway filled with lockers.
Ky. school district extending Christmas break to encourage vaccinations
Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Wednesday that qualifies every person 18 years old...
Beshear authorizes COVID-19 boosters for all Kentucky adults
Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like...
Researchers suggest future flu pandemic could be worse than COVID-19
Vaccine
OSHA says it will temporarily not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

SURFACE mAP
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A strong cold front brings gusty showers
FWNBC weather words
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Cold Front
Strong fall front
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Gusty winds
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds will blow in colder change