Woman hit by garbage truck in Lexington

By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a crash involving a garbage truck in Lexington.

The crash happened around 8:30 Thursday morning at the intersection of Winchester Road and Loudon Avenue.

According to police, a woman was crossing Winchester Road, outside the crosswalk, when she was hit by the garbage truck as it was making a left turn onto Winchester.

Police say the woman was taken to UK Hospital with what was reported to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed down part of Winchester Road while they investigated the crash. The road has since reopened.

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A strong cold front brings gusty showers