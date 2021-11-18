Driver dies after car crashes into rear of commercial truck
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Magoffin County.
State police say it happened Wednesday afternoon on US 460 in the Salyersville community.
KSP says their investigation shows 23-year-old Tyler McCallister, of Paintsville, was driving eastbound on 460 when his vehicle collided with the rear of a commercial truck.
State police say McCallister was pronounced dead at the scene by the Magoffin County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.