Advertisement

Driver dies after car crashes into rear of commercial truck

State police say it happened Wednesday afternoon on US 460.
State police say it happened Wednesday afternoon on US 460.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Magoffin County.

State police say it happened Wednesday afternoon on US 460 in the Salyersville community.

KSP says their investigation shows 23-year-old Tyler McCallister, of Paintsville, was driving eastbound on 460 when his vehicle collided with the rear of a commercial truck.

State police say McCallister was pronounced dead at the scene by the Magoffin County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows a school hallway filled with lockers.
Ky. school district extending Christmas break to encourage vaccinations
Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Wednesday that qualifies every person 18 years old...
Beshear authorizes COVID-19 boosters for all Kentucky adults
Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like...
Researchers suggest future flu pandemic could be worse than COVID-19
Vaccine
OSHA says it will temporarily not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Donna Wilcock, Hardin Stevens - Sanders-Brown Markesbery Symposium
Donna Wilcock, Hardin Stevens - Sanders-Brown Markesbery Symposium
Richmond police officers, firefighters getting Narcan to help respond to overdoses
WATCH | Richmond police officers, firefighters getting Narcan to help respond to overdoses
Two charged in connection with Lexington’s first homicide of 2021
WATCH | Two charged in connection with Lexington’s first homicide of 2021
Thursday, Kentucky lawmakers were given an update on that project and how the Rupp Arena at...
Ky. lawmakers get update about Rupp Arena, Central Bank Center expansion project