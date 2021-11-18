Driver dies after car crashes into rear of commercial truck

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Magoffin County.

State police say it happened Wednesday afternoon on US 460 in the Salyersville community.

KSP says their investigation shows 23-year-old Tyler McCallister, of Paintsville, was driving eastbound on 460 when his vehicle collided with the rear of a commercial truck.

State police say McCallister was pronounced dead at the scene by the Magoffin County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

