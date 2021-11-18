Advertisement

FCPS officials: SUV ran stop sign, hit school bus

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County Public Schools bus was involved in an accident Thursday morning.

FCPS officials say an SUV ran a stop sign at the intersection of Hays Boulevard and Levi Todd Boulevard around 8:40 a.m. and hit the bus. Police say there was only minor damage to the bus.

According to police, there were 30 students on board the bus at the time.

School officials say, initially, no injuries were reported, but we’re told parents of a couple of students on the bus requested their children receive medical attention for back pain. So, an ambulance was called in to check them out.

School officials say there were no serious injuries from the crash.

Police say three students were taken by their parents for medical treatment while the rest went on to school.

