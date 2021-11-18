Advertisement

Florida Gov DeSantis signs bill limiting vaccine mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed multiple bills that were passed during the Florida Legislature’s...
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed multiple bills that were passed during the Florida Legislature’s special session, which the governor called for to combat federal coronavirus policies.(CBS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Private businesses in Florida will be forced to let workers opt out of coronavirus vaccine mandates after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping legislative package to combat federal requirements.

DeSantis, a Republican, signed the bills into law Thursday at a car dealership in the Tampa suburb of Brandon, embracing a coded stand-in for swearing at President Joe Biden that has become popular in right-wing circles.

The new law prevents businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows a school hallway filled with lockers.
Ky. school district extending Christmas break to encourage vaccinations
Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
The crash happened around 8:30 Thursday morning at the intersection of Winchester Road and...
Woman hit by garbage truck in Lexington
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Wednesday that qualifies every person 18 years old...
Beshear authorizes COVID-19 boosters for all Kentucky adults

Latest News

Both the Bourbon County School District and Paris Independent Schools have halted in-person...
Bourbon Co. Health Dept. holds vaccine clinic geared toward kids
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Julius Jones supporters react at the announcement that Gov. Kevin Stitt has commuted the...
EXPLAINER: How Julius Jones’ execution was stopped
FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X,...
Judge tosses convictions of 2 men in killing of Malcolm X