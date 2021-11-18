Advertisement

Morehead State’s BJ Byrd earns WKYT Athlete of the Week honors

The senior receiver broke four school records in dramatic 36-35 win on Senior Day
By Brian Milam
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When BJ Byrd transferred from Jacksonville, Morehead State fans and opponents became accustomed to seeing the six-foot senior do one thing extremely well...catch touchdown passes.

During Saturday’s showdown on Senior Day versus Stetson, Byrd was on the verge of re-writing the Eagles record book. In the back-and-forth contest, Byrd and quarterback Mark Pappas connected with each other 12 times. The Eagles desperately battling back time and time again.

“I was very emotional at the beginning and towards the end,” said the record setting receiver. “I was down and I was getting emotional but I told myself I needed to keep my head up and fight through this and let’s come out with a win.”

Late in the game Byrd had three touchdown receptions, but the Eagles trailed 35-30 setting the stage for the culmination of all those hours working towards a heroic moment.

“Many times when me and Mark Pappas (MSU quarterback) would stay after nights practicing, running routes, and getting on the page together for times like this. It just paid off in the end.”

MSU play-by-announcer Tanner Hesterberg called the game-winning play. “Twenty-three seconds remaining and Morehead State is out of timeouts. Movement up front, free play for Pappas to the endzone for Byrd and he’s got it! He’s got the record and Morehead State has the lead! And this 21-member Senior Class is on the precipice of going out in style.”

Go out in style Byrd and the seniors did indeed. A 36-35 win and for Byrd he finished with 12 catches for 223 yards and four touchdowns. Byrd setting records for touchdown catches in a game (4), most receptions in a season (85), receiving yards in a season (1,214), and receiving TDs in a season with 13.

Morehead State closes out the regular season on the road at Valpo with an outside chance to claiming a PFL title.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows a school hallway filled with lockers.
Ky. school district extending Christmas break to encourage vaccinations
Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Wednesday that qualifies every person 18 years old...
Beshear authorizes COVID-19 boosters for all Kentucky adults
Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like...
Researchers suggest future flu pandemic could be worse than COVID-19
Vaccine
OSHA says it will temporarily not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

A putback with six seconds remaining by Charles Falden secured a one-point win for JMU
EKU suffers first loss of the season to James Madison
Kentucky basketball
UK glides past Mount St. Mary’s 80-55
Morehead State men’s basketball shot 51 percent in the second half
Morehead State’s upbeat second half leads to 25-point victory over KCU
UK wins Conference USA.
UK men’s soccer gets No. 9 overall seed in NCAA tournament