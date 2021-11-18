Morehead State’s BJ Byrd earns WKYT Athlete of the Week honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When BJ Byrd transferred from Jacksonville, Morehead State fans and opponents became accustomed to seeing the six-foot senior do one thing extremely well...catch touchdown passes.

During Saturday’s showdown on Senior Day versus Stetson, Byrd was on the verge of re-writing the Eagles record book. In the back-and-forth contest, Byrd and quarterback Mark Pappas connected with each other 12 times. The Eagles desperately battling back time and time again.

“I was very emotional at the beginning and towards the end,” said the record setting receiver. “I was down and I was getting emotional but I told myself I needed to keep my head up and fight through this and let’s come out with a win.”

Late in the game Byrd had three touchdown receptions, but the Eagles trailed 35-30 setting the stage for the culmination of all those hours working towards a heroic moment.

“Many times when me and Mark Pappas (MSU quarterback) would stay after nights practicing, running routes, and getting on the page together for times like this. It just paid off in the end.”

MSU play-by-announcer Tanner Hesterberg called the game-winning play. “Twenty-three seconds remaining and Morehead State is out of timeouts. Movement up front, free play for Pappas to the endzone for Byrd and he’s got it! He’s got the record and Morehead State has the lead! And this 21-member Senior Class is on the precipice of going out in style.”

Go out in style Byrd and the seniors did indeed. A 36-35 win and for Byrd he finished with 12 catches for 223 yards and four touchdowns. Byrd setting records for touchdown catches in a game (4), most receptions in a season (85), receiving yards in a season (1,214), and receiving TDs in a season with 13.

Morehead State closes out the regular season on the road at Valpo with an outside chance to claiming a PFL title.

