Advertisement

MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after bus incident

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial banned MSNBC from the courthouse Thursday after police said they briefly detained a man who had followed the jury bus and may have tried to photograph jurors.

Judge Bruce Schroeder said the man had claimed to be working for MSNBC.

NBC News said the man was a freelancer who never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations and never intended to photograph them.

The jurors are anonymous by order of the court.

Schroeder said they were riding in a bus whose windows had been covered over to keep them from seeing any signs about the case.

Schroeder said the matter is under further investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows a school hallway filled with lockers.
Ky. school district extending Christmas break to encourage vaccinations
Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Wednesday that qualifies every person 18 years old...
Beshear authorizes COVID-19 boosters for all Kentucky adults
Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like...
Researchers suggest future flu pandemic could be worse than COVID-19
Vaccine
OSHA says it will temporarily not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Richmond police officers, firefighters getting Narcan to help respond to overdoses
WATCH | Richmond police officers, firefighters getting Narcan to help respond to overdoses
Donna Wilcock, Hardin Stevens - Sanders-Brown Markesbery Symposium
Donna Wilcock, Hardin Stevens - Sanders-Brown Markesbery Symposium
Two charged in connection with Lexington’s first homicide of 2021
WATCH | Two charged in connection with Lexington’s first homicide of 2021
FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X,...
Judge tosses convictions of 2 men in killing of Malcolm X
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
Divided House debates Democrats’ expansive social, climate bill