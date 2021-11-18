Advertisement

Two charged in connection with Lexington’s first homicide of 2021

According to police, 22-year-old Davontae Cobb and 23-year-old Mercedes Childress were charged...
According to police, 22-year-old Davontae Cobb and 23-year-old Mercedes Childress were charged Wednesday in connection with the death of John Harris.(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have arrested two people on murder charges.

According to police, 23-year-old Mercedes Childress and 22-year-old Davontae Cobb were charged Wednesday in connection with the death of John Harris.

Back in January 2021, Harris was found dead inside a car in the area of Cove Lake Drive after officers responded to a shots-fired call. Harris was Lexington’s first homicide of 2021.

Police say Childress and Cobb were already in the Fayette County Detention Center on other charges.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows a school hallway filled with lockers.
Ky. school district extending Christmas break to encourage vaccinations
Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Wednesday that qualifies every person 18 years old...
Beshear authorizes COVID-19 boosters for all Kentucky adults
Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like...
Researchers suggest future flu pandemic could be worse than COVID-19
Vaccine
OSHA says it will temporarily not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Donna Wilcock, Hardin Stevens - Sanders-Brown Markesbery Symposium
Donna Wilcock, Hardin Stevens - Sanders-Brown Markesbery Symposium
Richmond police officers, firefighters getting Narcan to help respond to overdoses
WATCH | Richmond police officers, firefighters getting Narcan to help respond to overdoses
Narcan nasal spray
Richmond police officers, firefighters getting Narcan to help respond to overdoses
The crash happened around 8:30 Thursday morning at the intersection of Winchester Road and...
Woman hit by garbage truck in Lexington