Two charged in connection with Lexington’s first homicide of 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have arrested two people on murder charges.

According to police, 23-year-old Mercedes Childress and 22-year-old Davontae Cobb were charged Wednesday in connection with the death of John Harris.

Back in January 2021, Harris was found dead inside a car in the area of Cove Lake Drive after officers responded to a shots-fired call. Harris was Lexington’s first homicide of 2021.

Police say Childress and Cobb were already in the Fayette County Detention Center on other charges.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

