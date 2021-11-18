UK HealthCare extending hours of vaccination clinic for kids next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since kids will be out of school next week, UK HealthCare decided to extend the hours of its COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children.

On Monday and Tuesday, the clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pediatricians say if your children get their first shot this week, they’ll be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

To sign up visit ukvaccine.org.

“It will help them not get sick,” said Dr. Lindsay Ragsdale, interim chief medical officer at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Ragsdale says it’ll also keep them from spreading COVID-19 to others. She says UK HealthCare’s vaccine clinic for children has been functioning well since it opened.

The clinic has administered 1,100 vaccines, so far. She says parents and children are enjoying the kid-friendly environment.

One activity has kids navigating the clinic as if it were a treasure hunt.

“There is a prize at the end, which the kids have been really excited about,” Dr. Ragsdale said.

Ragsdale understands that some parents may be hesitant about the shots.

“I think there has been a lot of information out there that is not scientifically accurate,” Dr. Ragsdale said. “I think it can be confusing for parents to know what to believe and what is backed by science and what isn’t. I can tell you this vaccine is safe and effective.”

UK officials say appointments are still available this week. The vaccine clinic for children is at the UK HealthCare facility on 245 Fountain Court, just off of Man O’ War Boulevard.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.