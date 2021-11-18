Advertisement

UK Police Dept.’s ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event underway to benefit kids at Kentucky Children’s Hospital

The University of Kentucky Police Department is asking for toy donations for their annual Cram...
The University of Kentucky Police Department is asking for toy donations for their annual Cram the Cruiser event.(University of Kentucky Police Department/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky Police Department is asking for toy donations for their annual Cram the Cruiser event.

The toys will go to kids at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

The department is accepting unwrapped and unused toys up through Dec. 2. They said you can drop off the toys at their headquarters anytime.

You can click here for the wishlist, and you can find more information and ways to donate here.

