UK Police Dept.’s ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event underway to benefit kids at Kentucky Children’s Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky Police Department is asking for toy donations for their annual Cram the Cruiser event.

The toys will go to kids at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

The department is accepting unwrapped and unused toys up through Dec. 2. They said you can drop off the toys at their headquarters anytime.

You can click here for the wishlist, and you can find more information and ways to donate here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.