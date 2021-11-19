Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another round of big changes coming in

After a cold front sweeps through Sunday, some of the coldest air of the season so far will...
By Adam Burniston
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While our weather turns somewhat better to kick off the first half of the weekend, more significant changes are right behind it, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far.

Cold conditions will persist through this evening and tonight, with temperatures falling back into the lower-30s. Moderate winds will also make it feel colder tonight as wind chill values dip into the 20s. The silver lining is that we’ll stay on the dry side with another night of clear skies.

Frosty conditions will be back with us by Saturday morning as temperatures begin in the upper-20s and lower-30s. You can expect another dry day with clouds increasing throughout the day, but sunshine will also be around. Highs are expected to reach into the 50s by the afternoon and evening hours, getting closer to our average highs for this time of year. Overall, we should have great weather for the UK football game.

Unfortunately, by Sunday, a cold front will make its way into our region in the late morning and afternoon hours, bringing cold showers and a big cool down behind it. Highs are expected to go from the lower-50s on Sunday to only reaching maybe the mid-30s by Monday afternoon, with overnight lows flirting with the teens. This cold air will hold on through the middle of the week before we see upper-40s and lower-50s return. We could even face a few flurries on the backside of the system on Monday, but they won’t cause any issues for us.

