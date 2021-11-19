Ally Blake’s Forecast | A cold day before a better start to the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning y’all! It is a COLD morning across the Commonwealth with temps in the 20s.

As skies stay clear, wind chill readings on Friday could even make it to the teens (brrrrr). Fog could be present in eastern Kentucky in the valleys to start the day, with lots of sunshine to follow for all. Temps stay right about 40 degrees for highs. Eventually, by the weekend things look to calm down. Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the 50s, it will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Friday. Sunday is when the next cold front moves in. This will bring in some late-day showers and temps will start in the 50s and drop into the 20s overnight. Monday morning could see some flurries on the backside, but overall, the start of the workweek will be very cold with gray skies. Tuesday continues the cold trend with crisp blue skies. Wednesday temps try and take a turn back to the 40s, and we watch for our next system rolling into Thanksgiving.

I hope you all have a great day and a better weekend!

