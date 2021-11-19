Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A cold day before a better start to the weekend

Friday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning y’all! It is a COLD morning across the Commonwealth with temps in the 20s.

As skies stay clear, wind chill readings on Friday could even make it to the teens (brrrrr). Fog could be present in eastern Kentucky in the valleys to start the day, with lots of sunshine to follow for all. Temps stay right about 40 degrees for highs. Eventually, by the weekend things look to calm down. Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the 50s, it will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Friday. Sunday is when the next cold front moves in. This will bring in some late-day showers and temps will start in the 50s and drop into the 20s overnight. Monday morning could see some flurries on the backside, but overall, the start of the workweek will be very cold with gray skies. Tuesday continues the cold trend with crisp blue skies. Wednesday temps try and take a turn back to the 40s, and we watch for our next system rolling into Thanksgiving.

I hope you all have a great day and a better weekend!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
The crash happened around 8:30 Thursday morning at the intersection of Winchester Road and...
Woman hit by garbage truck in Lexington
It’s that time of the year when our Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives his winter weather...
Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey’s Winter Weather Forecast
FCPS officials say an SUV ran a stop sign at the intersection of Hays Boulevard and Levi Todd...
FCPS officials: SUV ran stop sign, hit school bus
According to police, 22-year-old Davontae Cobb and 23-year-old Mercedes Childress were charged...
Two charged in connection with Lexington’s first homicide of 2021

Latest News

FWNBC weather words
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Colder Winds Blowing
SURFACE mAP
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A strong cold front brings gusty showers
FWNBC weather words
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Cold Front
Strong fall front
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast