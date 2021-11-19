Advertisement

Ball Homes Night of Hope celebrates stories of addiction recovery

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just this week, a new report showed an estimated 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in one year. In that report, Kentucky saw a 54-percent increase in deadly overdoses.

A Lexington organization on the front lines of the opioid epidemic saw renewed support Thursday night.

The 13th annual Ball Homes Night of Hope returned to the Lexington Opera House.

The event raised money for the Hope Center. It provides care for homeless and at-risk people by offering supplies, resources, and emergency shelter.

Rufus Friday, the Hope Center’s new executive director, says it’s an extremely important night for the organization.

“This is our largest fundraising event that we have,” said Friday. “It’s kind of our signature keynote event [where] we raise the lion’s share of our funding to support the programs we run.”

The keynote speaker was Tony Hoffman, a former BMX Elite Pro, who went from prison to the Olympics. He shared his story of overcoming addiction.

