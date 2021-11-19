‘A Christmas Miracle’ concert to raise money for those in need

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - The “A Christmas Miracle” benefit concert helps those in need in eastern Kentucky.

The second annual “A Christmas Miracle” concert is set to run for Giving Tuesday on November 30 on Facebook Live. WKYT’s own Amber Philpott will host the benefit.

I started out in eastern Kentucky. Hazard was my first job,” Philpott said. “So, being able to give back to the folks there, just to make sure that their Christmas is the best ever, is really important to me.”

People will be able to donate to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

The concert will feature the Kentucky-based band Sundy Best. The duo, from Prestonsburg, Ky., says they hope their music will help those struggling eat a good meal during the holidays.

“We’ve been given so much in our lives we are just thankful to have an opportunity to give back to this region,” said Sunday Best’s Nicholas Jamerson.

Morehead-based clothing company New Frontier teamed up with Sundy Best to make the concert happen. Their goal is to raise $10,000.

“You could say we’re going to feed a couple hundred families, but if you take it and look at that one family and that one child when you’re sitting there feeding that family during the holiday season that’s what matters most,” said New Frontier CEO Joshua Ravenscraft.

Again, the benefit concert will be posted on Facebook on Giving Tuesday, November 30. A link to donate will be available and it will stay active beyond the 30th.

