Advertisement

‘A Christmas Miracle’ concert to raise money for those in need

The second annual “A Christmas Miracle” concert is set to run for Giving Tuesday on November 30...
The second annual “A Christmas Miracle” concert is set to run for Giving Tuesday on November 30 on Facebook Live. WKYT’s own Amber Philpott will host the benefit.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - The “A Christmas Miracle” benefit concert helps those in need in eastern Kentucky.

The second annual “A Christmas Miracle” concert is set to run for Giving Tuesday on November 30 on Facebook Live. WKYT’s own Amber Philpott will host the benefit.

I started out in eastern Kentucky. Hazard was my first job,” Philpott said. “So, being able to give back to the folks there, just to make sure that their Christmas is the best ever, is really important to me.”

People will be able to donate to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

The concert will feature the Kentucky-based band Sundy Best. The duo, from Prestonsburg, Ky., says they hope their music will help those struggling eat a good meal during the holidays.

“We’ve been given so much in our lives we are just thankful to have an opportunity to give back to this region,” said Sunday Best’s Nicholas Jamerson.

Morehead-based clothing company New Frontier teamed up with Sundy Best to make the concert happen. Their goal is to raise $10,000.

“You could say we’re going to feed a couple hundred families, but if you take it and look at that one family and that one child when you’re sitting there feeding that family during the holiday season that’s what matters most,” said New Frontier CEO Joshua Ravenscraft.

Again, the benefit concert will be posted on Facebook on Giving Tuesday, November 30. A link to donate will be available and it will stay active beyond the 30th.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s that time of the year when our Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives his winter weather...
Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey’s Winter Weather Forecast
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
According to police, a semi and an SUV, that was pulling a trailer, collided on Leestown Road...
Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
The crash happened around 8:30 Thursday morning at the intersection of Winchester Road and...
Woman hit by garbage truck in Lexington

Latest News

We are getting ready for a very bittersweet goodbye. Sam Dick will be retiring after 42 years...
A look back at Sam Dick’s love of UK sports
WEDCO Public Health Director Dr. Crystal Miller chose to get her children vaccinated for...
Ky. health dept. director gets own kids vaccinated, encourages parents to do the same
After a cold front sweeps through Sunday, some of the coldest air of the season so far will...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another round of big changes coming in
Argument that began over CB radio ends in man getting shot