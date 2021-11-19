Cincinnati police officers detain squealy pig in Bond Hill [video]

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Cincinnati police officers on Wednesday detained a subject in Bond Hill.

The officers responded shortly before 5 p.m. to an apartment complex on Yarmouth Avenue after receiving a call about the subject running loose.

The officers located the subject running around outside the apartments. Members of the community tried to help in the subject’s apprehension, but eventually, the officers had to take over.

One of the officers used a coaxing maneuver involving snacks while the other deployed a makeshift lasso to corral the subject.

It was nearly five minutes from the time the officers arrived on scene until they had the subject in the back of the cruiser.

CPD on Thursday identified him as a pig named Oinker.

Oinker is currently housed at Cincinnati Animal CARE, where officials say he is a frequent visitor.

