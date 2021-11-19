Advertisement

Coroner called to scene of Lexington crash

According to police, a semi and an SUV, that was pulling a trailer, collided on Leestown Road...
According to police, a semi and an SUV, that was pulling a trailer, collided on Leestown Road near the Scott County line, just inside Fayette County.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Lexington.

According to police, a semi and an SUV, that was pulling a trailer, collided on Leestown Road near the Scott County line, just inside Fayette County. 

Police are calling the scene “a big mess” and say Leestown Road is currently closed in both directions.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s that time of the year when our Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives his winter weather...
Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey’s Winter Weather Forecast
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
The crash happened around 8:30 Thursday morning at the intersection of Winchester Road and...
Woman hit by garbage truck in Lexington
FCPS officials say an SUV ran a stop sign at the intersection of Hays Boulevard and Levi Todd...
FCPS officials: SUV ran stop sign, hit school bus
According to police, 22-year-old Davontae Cobb and 23-year-old Mercedes Childress were charged...
Two charged in connection with Lexington’s first homicide of 2021

Latest News

Friday's Forecast Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A cold day before a better start to the weekend
KHSAA
Three of the winningest coaches in Kentucky will be calling plays within 10 miles of each other Friday night
Amanda Phillips must serve 85 percent of her sentence because probation was denied.
Former Harrison Co. teacher who admitted to inappropriate relationship with student sentenced
The McLain family is trying to raise $17,000 to cover their costs for a service dog to help...
Lexington family raising money to help pay for service dog