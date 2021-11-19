Coroner called to scene of Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Lexington.

According to police, a semi and an SUV, that was pulling a trailer, collided on Leestown Road near the Scott County line, just inside Fayette County.

Police are calling the scene “a big mess” and say Leestown Road is currently closed in both directions.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.

