Advertisement

Early copy of the US Constitution sells for $41 million

By CNN
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:18 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the oldest surviving copies of the United States Constitution has a new owner.

Sotheby’s says it sold at an auction for $41 million Thursday.

The company says it was printed in 1787 for delegates of the Constitutional Convention and Continental Congress.

They had been drafting the document and their printers created 500 copies of the final, official edition.

Only a few are left and this copy is the only one with a private owner.

A group of cryptocurrency investors had pooled $40 million in an unsuccessful bid for the document.

Sotheby’s had expected to get up to $20 million for the copy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
The crash happened around 8:30 Thursday morning at the intersection of Winchester Road and...
Woman hit by garbage truck in Lexington
It’s that time of the year when our Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives his winter weather...
Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey’s Winter Weather Forecast
FCPS officials say an SUV ran a stop sign at the intersection of Hays Boulevard and Levi Todd...
FCPS officials: SUV ran stop sign, hit school bus
According to police, 22-year-old Davontae Cobb and 23-year-old Mercedes Childress were charged...
Two charged in connection with Lexington’s first homicide of 2021

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
An early copy of the United States Constitution sold for $41 million.
Early copy of US Constitution sells for $41 million
Amanda Phillips must serve 85 percent of her sentence because probation was denied.
Former Harrison Co. teacher who admitted to inappropriate relationship with student sentenced
The McLain family is trying to raise $17,000 to cover their costs for a service dog to help...
Lexington family raising money to help pay for service dog