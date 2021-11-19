Advertisement

Former Harrison Co. teacher who admitted to inappropriate relationship with student sentenced

Amanda Phillips must serve 85 percent of her sentence because probation was denied.
Amanda Phillips must serve 85 percent of her sentence because probation was denied.(Bourbon County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge sentenced a former Harrison County to six years in prison in a sexual abuse case.

In 2019, Amanda Phillips admitted to Kentucky State Police that she had an inappropriate relationship with a prior student.

Phillips worked as a special needs teacher, and the victim was over the age of 12 at the time of the relationship.

Court records show the Phillips entered a guilty plea to four counts of sexual abuse, 1st degree.

A judge sentenced Phillps to six years on Tuesday.

The Cynthiana Democrat reports that Phillips must serve 85 percent of her sentence because probation was denied.

As part of a plea agreement, Phillips must surrender her teaching license is not allowed to be employed at a school.

You can find the full details of the plea agreement from the Cynthiana Democrat here.

