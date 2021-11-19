Former Harrison Co. teacher who admitted to inappropriate relationship with student sentenced

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge sentenced a former Harrison County to six years in prison in a sexual abuse case.

In 2019, Amanda Phillips admitted to Kentucky State Police that she had an inappropriate relationship with a prior student.

Phillips worked as a special needs teacher, and the victim was over the age of 12 at the time of the relationship.

Court records show the Phillips entered a guilty plea to four counts of sexual abuse, 1st degree.

A judge sentenced Phillps to six years on Tuesday.

The Cynthiana Democrat reports that Phillips must serve 85 percent of her sentence because probation was denied.

As part of a plea agreement, Phillips must surrender her teaching license is not allowed to be employed at a school.

You can find the full details of the plea agreement from the Cynthiana Democrat here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.